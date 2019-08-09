PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,500; sees best week in three years

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were oncourse for its best week in over three years as negativeyielding debt around the globe, dovish central banks andescalating U.S.-China trade tensions kept prices hemmed close to$1,500 level.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,503.69 per ounce at 10:30a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) after it surpassed $1,500 for the first timesince April 2013 earlier this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $1,515.20 an ounce.

"Gold is where it is right now because it seems to be theperfect environment for it between central banks cuttinginterest rates and negative yielding debt," OANDA senior marketanalyst Craig Erlam said.

"Gold has gone up so much and is going to reach a pointwhere people will start questioning whether it is overbought ...and whether correction is on the cards."

German long-dated bond yields tumbled to record lows innegative territory on Wednesday, while Dutch 30-year and Irish10-year yields turned negative for the first time on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25233L

The central banks of New Zealand, Thailand and India stunnedmarkets with a series of interest rate cuts, pointing topolicymakers' dwindling ammunition to fight a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The U.S. Federal Reserve also cut its benchmark interestrate for the first time since 2008 last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"The trade spat is driving the market crazy. We don't ruleout technical corrections, but $1,500 is now the new normalunless trade relations take a turn in a right direction," saidJigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand RathiShares & Stock Brokers.

Bullion has risen 4.4% so far this week - the biggest sinceApril 2016 - and about 17% for the year, gaining more than $100in the past week.

On the technical front "if we can go past the pivotal$1,520-$1560 region, it would start to a look a lot bullish. ...For it to move that far ahead we need to see more convincingsign for something darker on the horizon," OANDA's Erlam added.

On the investment side, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has gainedabout 1.8% this week and about 7.3% in 2019. GOL/ETF

Precious metal funds recorded the fourth-largest inflowsever in the week to Wednesday and investment-grade funds suckedin money, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2552RU

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $17.03 per ounce andwas on course for a weekly gain of nearly 5%. Platinum XPT= gained 0.4% to $863.65, while palladium XPD= climbed 0.6% to$1,430 an ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and K. Sathya Narayanan inBengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

