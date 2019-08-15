PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady on mixed signals on economy, trade

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. stocks open higher, Treasury yields rise

* Strong U.S. retail sales growth in July, other data weaker (Adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese

However, lingering fears over a global downturn and lack ofclarity on the U.S.-China trade front kept the safe havencomfortably above the key $1,500 handle.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,516.62 per ounce by 10:21 amEDT (1421 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were unchangedat $1,527.20.

At the day's peak of $1,523.91, gold was back to within $11of Tuesday's six-year high, which was followed by a 1% jump onWednesday, due to fears of a recession as investors fretted overthe trade war, unrest in Hong Kong and a slide inemerging-market assets.

"But with the U.S. retail sales data coming out as strong asthey did, that's seeing some market participants rethink theirbets," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

However, the elevated levels of safe haven interest in goldfuelled by factors such as the Hong Kong unrest and fears of anArgentine debt default "is not likely to change in a singleday," Ghali added. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B02Q

U.S. stocks opened higher and Treasury yields rose, drivenby a surge in July retail sales which soothed some nerves frayedby an inversion in the government bond yield curve, a signal ofa recession. [MKTS/GLOB/ US/

On the flip side, U.S. manufacturing output ended atwo-month run of growth in July, while initial weekly joblessclaims data was weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSFJEF8Zurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B0JK

Considered a safe store of value during times of politicaland economic uncertainty, gold has gained more than $100 sincethe beginning of the month.

"Although gold prices look like they are overshooting, ithas not been a good idea in the past to bet that the runawaytrain is going to come to a halt," TD Securities' Ghali said.

Investors digested conflicting signals on the trade front aswell.

China's finance ministry initially said it would takecounter-measures against the latest tariffs on Chinese goods,but this was followed by a separate statement that Beijing hopedthe U.S. would meet China halfway for a consensus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

"The overall uncertainty from the trade dispute is high andwe also expect some central bank action for recession-fightingto come over the next weeks and months," said Norbert Ruecker,head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was flat at $17.20 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was flat at $17.20 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= was down 0.1% to $839.67 an ounce andpalladium XPD= rose 1.3% higher at $1,442.04.