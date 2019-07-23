PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as weak U.S. data offsets strong dollar

Shutterstock photo





* Gold narrows losses slightly after Boris Johnson's win

* ECB to meet on Thursday, U.S. Fed on July 30-31

* Spot gold may fall to $1,401-$1,409/oz range - technicals (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 23 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday,pressured by a robust dollar but supported by weak U.S. economicdata, with investors awaiting clearer signals on the FederalReserve's trajectory for interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was mostly unchanged at $1,424 per ounce asof 11:13 a.m. (1513 GMT), having touched a low of $1,413.80earlier in the session.

Prices briefly popped higher following weaker-than-expectedU.S. home sales and monthly manufacturing data from the RichmondFed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00ZZ1Xurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N22J009

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,424.20.

"The Richmond print raised a few eyebrows, though it'sreally not that important of a figure, but seemed to havetriggered some buying," said Tai Wong, head of base and preciousmetals derivatives trading at BMO.

"Gold is likely to stay within the $1,415-35 range with themarket getting all bulled up above $1,430 and hand-wringingbelow $1,420."

The dollar held near a five-week peak .DXY , supported by adeal to extend the U.S. government's debt limit. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"I think gold is locked in a range here," said Ryan McKay, acommodity strategist at TD Securities. "Prices turned aroundwhen news of Boris Johnson being elected came in. There areallocations to gold just because of the risk of a no-dealBrexit."

Bullion narrowed losses following news that Boris Johnson, apro-Brexit conservative, would replace Theresa May as Britain'snew prime minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O23B

Johnson has promised to pull Britain out of the EuropeanUnion before Oct. 31, either by securing a deal with the EU thatis approved by Britain's parliament or leaving the bloc withouta deal. Financial markets fear the latter course. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O23B

Investors also are eyeing the Fed's July 30-31 policymeeting at which it is expected to cut its overnight benchmarklending rate. The European Central Bank (ECB) is also expectedto signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

The repricing among investors in favor of a 25-basis-pointFed rate cut instead of a 50-point cut is constraining gold,McKay added.

Meanwhile, silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $16.45 an ounce.

"Silver has authenticated gold's rally ... What this hasdone is put the gold-silver ratio down to a level which youmight not ordinarily expect, just below 87," said Ross Norman,chief executive at bullion dealer Sharps Pixley.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York'sSPDRGold Trust, rose 0.6% on Monday from Friday, while the largestsilver-backed ETF, the iShares Silver TrustSLV , rose 2.6%during the same period. Holdings in the silver ETF have risenabout 10% so far this month. GOL/ETF

