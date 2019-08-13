PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as political, trade woes persist

Shutterstock photo





* Trump delays tariffs on some China imports

* SPDR Gold holdings slipped 1.3% on Tuesday (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,501.73 per ounce at 0251GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% at $1,512.10 anounce.

"Easing in trade tensions, geopolitical risks have providedsome sort of hope in the markets which boosted equities, becauseof this there is a brief pullback in gold prices," said JohnSharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.

"However, the trade dispute is still not resolved.Geopolitical risks in Hong Kong, trends in global growth and weare also expecting at least one more cut from the FederalReserve. All these factors are supportive for gold," Sharmaadded.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off his Sept.1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports,delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods,in the hopes of blunting the impact on U.S. holiday sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

The reprieve in trade dispute between the world's biggesteconomies boosted investor sentiment towards riskier assets, asAsian shares joined a global equities rally on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

"Financial markets are starved for a bit of good news. Chinasaid it would hold trade talks by phone in two weeks, and theU.S. saying it will delay some of the tariffs have driven a waveof profit-taking across safe-haven assets," Stephen Innes,managing partner, VM Markets wrote in a note.

On Tuesday, gold prices rose to their highest in more thansix years triggered by a rout in the Argentine peso and unrestin Hong Kong, before closing down 0.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2592SUurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2582GY

Market focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for clues on the future trajectory ofinterest rates. Traders see a 86.2% chance of a 25 basis-pointrate cut by the U.S. central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was relatively unchangedagainst a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, after rising0.4% overnight. USD/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.31% to 836.66 tonnes onTuesday from 847.77 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= eased 0.1% to$16.95 per ounce, after hitting more than one-and-a-half-yearhigh in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= slipped 0.8% to $845 an ounce and palladium XPD= dipped 0.7% to $1,444.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Richard Pullin and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com ; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics