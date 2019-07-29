PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed's interest rate strategy

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday ascaution set in ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reservemeeting, with investors likely to look beyond an expected ratecut to the central bank's guidance on monetary policy for therest of the year.

Spot gold XAU= edged 0.1% higher to $1,419.45 per ounce at1018 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,419.30 an ounce.

"A rate cut is entirely priced in while a 50 basis pointscut is extremely unlikely. So guidance becomes absolutely key,"OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"(Gold's movement) will depend on how dovish or how far ajarJerome Powell leaves the door on these rate cuts in the monthsahead."

For the first time since the financial crisis, the Fed isexpected to trim the key interest rate by at least 25 basispoints (bps) at its July 30-31 meeting. Investors will also lookfor signals of likely additional cuts in the pipeline.

"Much will also depend on what Fed Chair Powell says in thesubsequent press conference: if he makes no mention of a cycleof rate cuts, causing gold to come under pressure, we would notsee this as a trend reversal but as an attractive buyingopportunity," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

Interest rate futures are fully priced for a quarter-pointrate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with only a small chance ofa half-point move. FEDWATCH

Traders will also keep a close eye on the U.S. and Chinesetrade talks in Shanghai this week, as negotiators from bothcountries meet for their first in-person talks since a truce atG20 last month. Expectations are low for a breakthrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

On the technical front, $1,400 will be the key downsidesupport for gold, and beyond that, $1,380, OANDA's Erlam said.

"Bulls are very reluctant to let go just yet, but if we dosee those levels break, we might see gold bulls head for theexits quite quickly."

Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 23, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN010I3P

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 818.14tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= dipped 0.1% to$16.37 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= dipped 0.1% to$16.37 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,530.38 per ounce, whileplatinum XPT= gained 0.8% to $867.26 per ounce.