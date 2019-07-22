PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await Fed rate cut decision

Shutterstock photo





* Silver rises more than 1%

* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.7% on Friday (Adds comments, updates prices)

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,427.43 per ounce as of10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT). The metal touched its highest sinceMay 2013 at $1,452.60 on Friday, but closed 1.5% lower.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 was up 0.1% at $1,428.20.

"Gold, for most parts, is steady as we are on hold until weget to the Fed meeting. A lot of the move up (in the last week)formed a consolidation pattern," Edward Moya, a senior marketanalyst at OANDA said.

"Most people feel there is going to be a 25 basis point cut,but there is a growing camp that believes we could see a net 50basis-point cut, which means uncertainty is high and it is goingto be difficult to see gold break out until past that event."

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

The Fed is expected to announce its decision at its July30-31 meeting. Markets also expect a dovish policy stance fromthe European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday.

The likelihood of a 50 basis-point cut soared last weekafter dovish comments by Fed policymakers. Those expectationslater dwindled after an official clarified that the remarks didnot refer to potential policy actions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS0N1YO050

U.S. rates futures implied traders positioned for a 72%chance Fed may lower its rate by a quarter point at its Julypolicy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. USD/

Political tensions in the middle east were also offeringunderlying support for bullion, a safe-haven asset, analystssaid.

Britain was weighing its next moves in a Gulf tanker crisison Sunday, with few good options apparent as a recording emergedshowing that the Iranian military defied a British warship whenit boarded and seized a ship three days ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

Reflective of sentiment in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,rose 0.7 percent to 820.49 tonnes on Friday. GOL/

Speculators raised their bullish stance in gold and silverin the week to July 16. CFTC/

Silver XAG= rose 1.2% to $16.39 an ounce.

"After rising from below $15 to over $16.50 in just two anda half weeks, we would not be surprised if some marketparticipants were to take profits, thereby prompting a pricecorrection," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $846.35 and palladium XPD= rose 1.1% to $1,521.81. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in BengaluruEditing by Susan Thomas) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

