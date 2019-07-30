PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await Fed decision

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - Gold was mostly unchanged in early Asiantrade on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S.Federal Reserve meeting at which policymakers are expected tocut interest rates for the first time since the financialcrisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,441.50 anounce.

* Investors are bracing for the Fed's policy announcementdue later in the day, for which markets have already fullypriced in a quarter of a percentage point rate cut.

* Markets will also be watching for guidance on whether theFederal Open Market Committee's expected move is a one-time cutor the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle.

* U.S. consumer spending and prices rose moderately in June,pointing to slower economic growth and benign inflation thatcemented expectations of Fed rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

* U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for theFed to make a large interest rate cut, saying he wasdisappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him ata disadvantage by not acting sooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0K9

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed on Wednesday after hitting atwo-month high in the previous session. USD/

* Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday, rattledby fresh trade war concerns following threats from PresidentDonald Trump to Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

* Trump warned China against waiting out his presidencybefore finalizing a trade deal, saying if he wins re-election inNovember 2020, the outcome could be no agreement or a harsherone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

* British pound remains near a 28-month low hit the previousday on growing concerns about a disorderly Brexit. PrimeMinister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to lead Britain outof the European Union on Oct. 31 "no matter what." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V2XU

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI July

* 0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY QQ Q2

* 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June

* 1800 US U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal OpenMarket Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest ratesfollowed by a statement

* 1830 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellholds news conference

