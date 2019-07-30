Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await Fed decision

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 31 (Reuters) - Gold was mostly unchanged in early Asiantrade on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S.Federal Reserve meeting at which policymakers are expected tocut interest rates for the first time since the financialcrisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,441.50 anounce.

* Investors are bracing for the Fed's policy announcementdue later in the day, for which markets have already fullypriced in a quarter of a percentage point rate cut.

* Markets will also be watching for guidance on whether theFederal Open Market Committee's expected move is a one-time cutor the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle.

* U.S. consumer spending and prices rose moderately in June,pointing to slower economic growth and benign inflation thatcemented expectations of Fed rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

* U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for theFed to make a large interest rate cut, saying he wasdisappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him ata disadvantage by not acting sooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0K9

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed on Wednesday after hitting atwo-month high in the previous session. USD/

* Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday, rattledby fresh trade war concerns following threats from PresidentDonald Trump to Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

* Trump warned China against waiting out his presidencybefore finalizing a trade deal, saying if he wins re-election inNovember 2020, the outcome could be no agreement or a harsherone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

* British pound remains near a 28-month low hit the previousday on growing concerns about a disorderly Brexit. PrimeMinister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to lead Britain outof the European Union on Oct. 31 "no matter what." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V2XU

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI July

* 0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY QQ Q2

* 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June

* 1800 US U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal OpenMarket Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest ratesfollowed by a statement

* 1830 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellholds news conference

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar