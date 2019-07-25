PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as focus shifts to ECB, investors eye rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* Silver dips, has gained 16% since May lows

* ECB decision at 1145 GMT, Draghi speaks at 1230 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,426.76 per ounce by 0930GMT. Prices were short of last week's peak at $1,452.60.

Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,427 perounce.

"If we have a bit of a weaker dollar on the back of the ECBmeeting, this might provide some support to gold. I still seethe Fed in the driving seat rather than the other centralbanks," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"The underlying driver for gold is that we are experiencingglobal growth worries, and expectations of interest rate cutshave lured people back into the safe haven markets. We canassume that a lot of good news is priced in with prices tradingwell above $1,400."

Money markets are pricing in a 50% chance of a 10 basispoints interest rate cut by the ECB later in the session, asmaller probability than last week, but some expect PresidentMario Draghi will open the door for further cuts down the roador for more quantitative easing.

Euro zone business growth was much weaker than expected thismonth, hurt by a deepening contraction in manufacturing, andforward-looking indicators in surveys published on Wednesdaysuggest conditions will get worse next month, and the ECB is notexpected to look past this. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P274

Sentiment was also cautious in the United States, wheremanufacturing activity slowed to a 10-year low in early Julywith production volumes and purchases falling.

Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July 30-31 meetingand even imply an 18% chance of 50 basis points.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, whichlift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Theyalso boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

In the day, the U.S. currency against other currencies .DXY was a touch higher at 97.737. USD/

Amongst other precious metals, silver XAG= slid 0.3% to$16.54 per ounce. Silver has gained about 16% since a nearsix-month low of $14.25 hit in late May.

"The key element that has been fuelling the recent rally insilver was the stretched levels of the gold-silver ratio whichsuggested to many traders that silver was cheap relative togold," Menke said, adding the metal was now seeingprofit-taking.

Platinum XPT= inched higher 0.8% to $882.30, whilepalladium XPD= edged down slightly to $1,539.08.