PRECIOUS-Gold holds on track for third monthly gain ahead of Fed decision

* Gold has climbed about 1.5% so far this month

* Fed to announce interest rate decision at 1800 GMT

* U.S. central bank expected to cut rates by 25 bps

By Swati Verma

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday, on trackfor a third straight month of gains, as traders awaited a U.S.Federal Reserve statement that is widely expected to signal aninterest rate cut.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,430.74 per ounce as of 0941GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% higher to$1,431.50 an ounce.

Expectations for an interest rate cut by the U.S. Fed andother major central banks, which would cut the opportunity costof holding non-yielding gold, have put the metal on track for a1.5% gain for July.

Fed funds rate futures 0#FF: are now fully pricing in a 25basis point rate cut on Wednesday, which would be its firstsince the financial crisis more than a decade ago, and another25 basis point reduction by September.

"The gold market will focus more on the communication,whether the Fed leaves the door open for more rate cuts laterthis year citing global growth worries," said Julius Baeranalyst Carsten Menke.

"This may lead to some more upside in gold prices."

The Fed's decision is due at 1800 GMT, with Chair JeromePowell scheduled to hold a press conference soon after.

Backing the Fed's dovish policy tilt, U.S. consumer spendingand prices rose only moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

"Should the FOMC surprise either via a 50 bp rate cut or amore dovish tone than expected, the key top-side target forbullion remains at $1,450," industrial and trading servicesgroup MKS PAMP said in a note.

"Aside from the FOMC meeting, there remain a number ofongoing risk events to provide price direction to bullion,namely the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit and a lackof progress between the U.S. and China in trade negotiations."

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China against waiting outhis presidency before finalising a trade deal, saying if he winsre-election in November 2020, the outcome could be no agreementor a harsher one. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

"We have quite a strong link here between the trade talksand the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. The longer the tradetensions drag on... the more we need support from the Fed on theinterest rate side," Julius Baer's Menke added.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= slipped 0.7% to$16.46 per ounce, while platinum XPT= jumped 0.9% to $873.65an ounce. Both the metals are on track for a second straightmonth of gains.

