PRECIOUS-Gold holds near six-year peak as trade tensions simmer

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday after touching asix-year high as simmering tensions between Washington andBeijing propelled investors towards safe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,462.17 an ounce at 0951GMT after hitting its highest since May 2013 at $1,474.81.Prices had jumped as much as 2% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.2% at $1,474.10.

"It all comes down to the U.S.-China situation and how itwill pan out. For now, investors are repricing theirexpectations for when resolution is going to be achieved and many are not expecting it to happen any time soon," said SPAngel analyst Sergey Raevskiy.

"People are just rebalancing their portfolios in favour ofbonds, gold, Japanese yen, Swiss francs and usual safe havens."

Global equities, meanwhile, continued their sell-off asWashington accused Beijing of currency manipulation after Chinalet the yuan drop to its lowest in more than a decade. MKTS/GLOB

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said that TreasurySecretary Steven Mnuchin "will engage with the InternationalMonetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantagecreated by China's latest actions". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

Meanwhile, Wall Street bank Goldman SachsGS.N said it nolonger expects the United States and China to agree on a truceto end their trade dispute before the 2020 U.S. Presidentialelection, citing "a harder line" taken by policymakers from theworld's largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2521Q4

The bank's chief economist, Jan Hatzius, wrote that heexpects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twicemore this year.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion.

ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said the goldrally is "just the obvious consequence" of investors expectingat least another two rate cuts by the end of the year.

Interest rates futures FEDWATCH implied that traders see a66% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates to at least 1.75%to 2% in September.

The dollar .DXY was also supporting bullion, slipping to atwo-week low, while U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields registeredtheir biggest fall in 14 months. USD/US/

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund(ETF), SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose 0.5% on Monday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged down by0.2% to $16.36 an ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $855.12and palladium XPD= was up 1.6% at $1,437.19. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

