PRECIOUS-Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday,trading close to a more than six-year high on fears of aneconomic slowdown amid a protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict,boosting appetite for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, and traded close toMonday's high of $1,554.56, last reached in April 2013.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 inched up 0.1% to $1,553.30 anounce.

* The yield curve inversion on benchmark U.S. 10-yearTreasuries US10YT=RR compared with the two-year yield US2YT=RR was at its deepest since May 2007, when the U.S.subprime financial crisis started to unfold. US/

* The U.S. yield curve inversion, a portent for several pastU.S. recessions, sent Wall Street stocks tumbling down onTuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* Investors are also focused on Sept. 1, when the firststage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods isscheduled to go into effect. In response, China has unveiledtariffs on U.S. products set to go into effect the same day.

* On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer confidence USCONC=ECI inched down in August, and growth in home priceshit its slowest pace in nearly seven years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N0DY

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.6% to 873.32tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY stood little changed after dipping 0.1% overnight. USD/

* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

* Spot silver XAG= touched a high of $18.29 an ounce, itshighest since April 2017.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment Sept 0600 Germany Import Prices MM, YY July 0800 Italy Consumer Confidence Aug 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual growth July

