Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday,trading close to a more than six-year high on fears of aneconomic slowdown amid a protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict,boosting appetite for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, and traded close toMonday's high of $1,554.56, last reached in April 2013.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 inched up 0.1% to $1,553.30 anounce.

* The yield curve inversion on benchmark U.S. 10-yearTreasuries US10YT=RR compared with the two-year yield US2YT=RR was at its deepest since May 2007, when the U.S.subprime financial crisis started to unfold. US/

* The U.S. yield curve inversion, a portent for several pastU.S. recessions, sent Wall Street stocks tumbling down onTuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* Investors are also focused on Sept. 1, when the firststage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods isscheduled to go into effect. In response, China has unveiledtariffs on U.S. products set to go into effect the same day.

* On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer confidence USCONC=ECI inched down in August, and growth in home priceshit its slowest pace in nearly seven years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N0DY

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.6% to 873.32tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY stood little changed after dipping 0.1% overnight. USD/

* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

* Spot silver XAG= touched a high of $18.29 an ounce, itshighest since April 2017.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment Sept 0600 Germany Import Prices MM, YY July 0800 Italy Consumer Confidence Aug 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual growth July

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar