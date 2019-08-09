PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground above $1,500 on trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up 4.3%, Silver gains about 5% so far this week

* Dollar heading for first weekly decline in four

* SPDR Gold holdings up 1.8% so far this week (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold was on course for its biggest weeklygain in more than three years on Friday as it held above $1,500an ounce on heightened trade tensions between Washington andBeijing.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,502.57 per ounce at 0847GMT, after it surpassed $1,500 for the first since April 2013earlier this week.

Bullion has risen 4.3% so far this week, and about 17% forthe year, gaining more than $100 in the past week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,514.30 an ounce.

"The trade spat is driving the market crazy. We don't ruleout technical corrections, but $1,500 is now the new normalunless trade relations take a turn in a right direction," saidJigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand RathiShares & Stock Brokers.

Investment demand and a dovish policy stance by centralbanks around the globe are providing additional support to goldprices, Trivedi added.

The central banks of New Zealand, Thailand and India stunnedmarkets with a series of interest rate cuts, pointing topolicymakers' dwindling ammunition to fight a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 69%chance of at least 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. centralbank this September. The Federal Reserves cut its benchmarkinterest rate for the first time since 2008 the previous week.

Lower interest rates tends to boost gold as it reduces theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weighs onthe dollar.

The dollar was headed for its first weekly decline in four,adding to gold's appeal. USD/

On the technical front, there is "initial resistance around$1,530 but do not rule out a move toward $1,600 if the currentexpectations of lower interest rates are reinforced or evenconfirmed by central banks through actual interest rate cuts,"said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.7% to 839.85tonnes on Thursday, but has gained about 1.8% this week andabout 7.3% in 2019. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $17.01 per ounce andeyed a weekly gain of nearly 5%. Platinum XPT= gained 0.2% to$862.30, while palladium XPD= climbed 0.5% to $1,428.03 anounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and K. Sathya Narayanan inBengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics