PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm above $1,500 on global growth worries

* Speculators increase net longs in COMEX gold

* Gold prices are up about 17% this year

* Traders see 69% chance of 25 bps US rate cut in Sept (Updates prices)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, holding above thepsychological $1,500 level as investors' demand for safe-havenbullion increased on concerns over the impact of the trade warbetween Washington and Beijing on global economic growth.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,504.55 per ounce at 1202GMT, holding close to last week's six-year high of $1,510. U.S.gold futures GCv1 were up 0.6% at $1,517.40 an ounce.

"(There are) fears of slowdown in the global economy, andthe trade talks (between the United States and China) are notgoing the best way," ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De Casasaid. "There is still room for gold to go up."

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not readyto make a deal with China and even called the September round oftrade talks into question. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

The yen and bonds - also often seen as offering protectionfrom risk - rose, while stocks struggled, hurt by fears aprolonged trade war and Britain's looming exit from the EuropeanUnion could tip top economies into recession. MKTS/GLOB

With no sign of trade tensions between the U.S. and Chinaabating, MKS PAMP said in a note that gold could continue tobuild momentum, with global growth concerns and central bankeasing also helping the rally.

Analysts said negative debt yields around the globe werefurther supporting bullion. Non-interest bearing gold tends tobenefit when yields on other assets are low.

Market focus is now on the Federal Reserve annual symposiumat Jackson Hole later in the week, with investors seekinggreater clarity on the future path of interest rates.

Traders see a 74% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by theU.S. central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Spot gold may gain further to $1,524, as it has clearedresistance at $1,497 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst WangTao said. TECH/C

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to Aug. 6, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. CFTC/

However, with bullion rising as much as 4% last week and upabout 17% this year, some argued further gains may be tough tofind.

"To achieve higher prices we need more negative surprises inthe economic, financial and geopolitical side. If we don't seefurther escalation (in trade tensions), we are likely to seegold prices treading water or coming under more pressure,"Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $16.96 per ounce.Platinum XPT= was down 0.1% at $858.19, while palladium XPD= gained 0.5% to $1,428.94 an ounce.