PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm above $1,400 as markets look past robust U.S. data

* Palladium set to snap five straight weeks of gains

* Dollar down for third session in a row

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Friday asinvestors shrugged off concerns that stronger-than-expectedconsumer inflation in the United States could influence the U.S.central bank's decision on aggressive monetary policy easing.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,407.31 per ounce as of 9:16a..m. EDT (1316 GMT), having touched $1,412.20 earlier in thesession. Prices have risen 0.4% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,409.50 per ounce.

"Inflation data came out a little bit hotter than expected.It seems every day that the probability of rate cut versuskeeping rates unchanged is flip-flap. There are uncertaintiesaround that," said Phillip Streible, senior commoditiesstrategist at RJO Futures.

"If gold closes below $1,400 level on a Friday, (it) couldbe a blow to the bulls. I see a resistance level of $1,441 ifthere is enough demand for gold."

The core U.S. consumer price index, excluding food andenergy, rose 0.3% in June, data showed on Thursday, the largestincrease since January 2018. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y The U.S. FederalReserve had last month downgraded its inflation projection forthe year to 1.5% from the 1.8% projected in March.

Bullion rates were quick to slump following the data,shedding nearly 1% in the latter part of its session, with thedollar erasing some losses.

However, the stronger-than-expected reading failed to shakeconvictions that the Fed will start cutting interest rates at apolicy meeting later this month, with money markets stillindicating one rate cut at the end of July and a cumulative 64basis points in cuts by the end of 2019.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar .DXY was lowerfor a third straight day, down 0.1%.

Market attention will be focused on comments by Chicago FedPresident Charles Evans later in the session and New York FedPresident John Williams on Monday, which will provide a chanceto gauge how dovish the U.S. central bank will be. FED/DIARY

Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet on July 30-31, whereinvestors will look for further cues on monetary policy easing.

In the physical market, gold buying stalled in top Asianhubs this week as consumers sold back bullion to cash in on thesteep price rally. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1L7

A recent import duty hike further dented waning interest inan Indian market hit by a surge in local rates

Other precious metals did not reflect gold's sheen, withplatinum XPT= dipping 0.5% to $816.25 per ounce and palladium XPD= declining 0.3% to $1,555.86. Silver XAG= inchedmarginally higher to $15.13 an ounce.

