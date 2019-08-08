PRECIOUS-Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 1% on Wednesday

* Spot gold may gain further to $1,524/oz - technicals

* Silver firms near more than one-year peak (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday, hoveringnear the key psychological level of $1,500, supported byuncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war and a slew of interestrate cuts by global central banks amid fears of an economicslowdown.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,500.20 per ounceas of 0439 GMT.

On Wednesday, prices soared over 2% to breach the $1,500barrier for the first time since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.4% at $1,513 an ounce.

"The moves by central banks around the world are veryimportant, and the focus we are getting on currency markets forpotential for competitive devaluation remains supportive forgold," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

"There is an important resistance zone around $1,525. Giventhe speed of the rise in gold prices, we may have to see someperiod of consolidation before there is any test of that higherlevel."

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans signalled on Wednesdayhe was open to lowering rates to bolster inflation and counterrisks to economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q00T

Interest rates futures suggested traders are building betsthat the Federal Reserve would cut rates three more times bythis year-end to avert a recession. FEDWATCHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

In a further indication of an economic downturn, centralbanks in New Zealand, India and Thailand surprised markets withaggressive easings on Wednesday. The Philippines central bank isexpected to cut rates later today. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UIMKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY was relatively unchanged afterfalling to a two-week low earlier this week. U.S. 10-yearTreasury yields US10YT=RR dropped further below three-monthrates, an inversion that has reliably predicted recessions inthe past. US/USD/

Asian shares were trying to rally on Thursday as Beijingreported better trade numbers while also limiting the fall inits yuan, offering temporary relief from fears of a globalcurrency war. MKTS/GLOB

"We still think that gold could likely push higher over theshort-term," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

"But it will have to tee off from more turmoil in thefinancial markets as opposed to the relative calm we have beenseeing over the past 48 hours."

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.02% to 845.42 tonnes onWednesday from Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may gain further to $1,524 per ounce, as it hascleared a resistance at 1,497, according to Reuters technicalanalyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25411L

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $17.15 per ounce,hovering near a more than one-year high touched in the previoussession.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.4% to $865.73, and palladium XPD= climbed 1.1% to $1,430.38 an ounce.

