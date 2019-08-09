PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,500 on trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold was on course for its biggest weeklygain in more than three years on Friday as it held above $1,500an ounce on heightened trade tensions between Washington andBeijing.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,502.64 per ounce at 1103GMT, having risen above $1,500 for the first time since April2013 earlier this week.

Bullion has risen 4.3% so far this week, and about 17% forthe year, gaining more than $100 in the past week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,514.30 an ounce.

"The trade spat is driving the market crazy. We don't ruleout technical corrections, but $1,500 is now the new normalunless trade relations take a turn in a right direction," saidJigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand RathiShares & Stock Brokers.

In the latest development in the protracted dispute betweenthe world's biggest economics, a report said that Washington isdelaying a decision about licenses for U.S. firms to restarttrade with Huawei Technologies. HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

Investment demand and a dovish policy stance by centralbanks around the globe are providing additional support to goldprices, Trivedi added.

The central banks of New Zealand, Thailand and India stunnedmarkets with a series of interest rate cuts, pointing topolicymakers' dwindling ammunition to fight a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 69%chance of at least a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. centralbank this September. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmarkinterest rate for the first time since 2008 last week.

Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion.

The dollar was headed for its first weekly decline in four,adding to gold's appeal. USD/

Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus, saidthere was technical resistance around $1,530 but he did not ruleout a move toward $1,600 if the current expectations of lowerinterest rates were reinforced or even confirmed by centralbanks through actual interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has gained about 1.8%this week and about 7.3% in 2019. GOL/ETF

Precious metal funds recorded the fourth-largest inflowsever in the week to Wednesday and investment-grade funds suckedin money, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, asrising trade tensions and global growth concerns prompted a dashfor safe havens. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2552RU

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $17 per ounce and wason course for a weekly gain of nearly 5%. Platinum XPT= dipped0.1% to $859.43, while palladium XPD= climbed 0.3% to$1,425.75 an ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and K. Sathya Narayanan inBengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Kirsten Donovan) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

