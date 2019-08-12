PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,500 on global growth worries

Shutterstock photo





* Speculators increase net longs in COMEX gold

* Traders see 69% chance of 25 bps US rate cut in Sept -FEDWATCH

* Fears of trade war leading to recession areincreasing-Goldman (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday, holding abovethe psychological $1,500 level, amid concerns over slowingglobal economic growth as the trade war between Washington andBeijing drags on.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,502.69 per ounce at 0924GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also up 0.4% at$1,514.10 an ounce.

"Gold is trying to rebound due to fears of slowdown in theglobal economy and the trade talks (between the United States and China) are not going in the best ways," ActivTrades analystCarlo Alberto De Casa said, adding the "rebound in stock marketsis weak and there is still room for gold to go up."

In the latest development in the long drawn dispute betweenthe world's biggest economies, U.S. President Donald Trump saidon Friday he was not ready to make a deal with China and evencalled the September round of trade talks into question. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

European stocks were expected to recover on Monday after asecond week of losses. In early deals, futures for thepan-region Euro Stoxx 50 STXEc1 were up 0.69%, German's DAX FDXc1 was 0.6% higher and the FTSE FFIc1 up 0.58%. MKTS/GLOB

"To achieve higher (gold) prices we need more negativesurprises in the economic, financial and geopolitical side. Ifwe don't see further escalation (in trade tensions), we arelikely to see gold prices treading water or come under morepressure," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that fears of thetrade war leading to a recession were increasing and that it nolonger expected a trade deal between Washington and Beijingbefore the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Analysts also said dovish central banks and negative debtyields around the globe were further supporting bullion.

Gold prices rose as much as 4% last week and are up about17% this year.

Market focus is now on the Federal Reserve annual symposiumat Jackson Hole later in the week, with investors seekinggreater clarity on the future path of interest rates. Traderssee a 69% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S.central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold and trimmed net long positions in silver contractsin the week to Aug. 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures TradingCommission (CFTC) said on Friday. CFTC/

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.3% to$16.99 per ounce. Platinum XPT= was down 0.4% at $855.87,while palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,427.64 an ounce. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by MarkPotter) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics