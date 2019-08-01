PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-week low on doubts over further U.S. rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* Silver dips to two-week low, platinum slips

* Investors await U.S. labour market report (Updates prices, adds fresh comments)

By Swati Verma

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.5% to $1,407.13 per ounce as of 1017GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 17 at $1,402.15.U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slid 1.3% to $1,407.60 an ounce.

U.S. Fed Chairman FXTM Jerome Powell sent "mixed messages"with his forward guidance when he cut U.S. rates by 25 basispoints, the first cut since the global financial crisis in 2008,FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

"The key takeaway that is causing gold to trade lower isthat Powell said it's not the beginning of a long series of ratecuts. Markets are now questioning whether it's a one-and-done(step)," he said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

After the Fed comments, the dollar index .DXY rose to itshighest since May 2017, making the non-yielding bullionexpensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

"The dollar has broken out on the charts and looks like itis going to push higher still, yet another reason to pursuecaution when it comes to the long side in the precious group,"INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

On the technical side gold was still holding above thepsychologically important $1,400 level.

"Even if gold were to come under further pressure as aresult of a good U.S. labour market report ... , we would regardthis as 'merely' a correction within an intact upswing,"Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Gold posted its third straight month of gains in July,having reached its highest in six-years at $1,452.60 on July 19.

"Future rate cuts will be contingent on economic data fromthe United States and U.S.-China trade developments," Otunugasaid.

"In the long term, gold is still supported even though theFed may disappoint markets, other major central banks across theglobe are expected to cut rates."

Gold, which offers no yield of its own, tends to gain wheninterest rates fall.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was down 1.6% at $16 per ounce,after touching a two-week low of $15.92 earlier in the session.

Platinum XPT= was 0.5% lower at $855.04 an ounce, afterfalling to its lowest since July 23 at $845, while palladium XPD= eased 0.2% to $1,514.24.