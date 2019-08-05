PRECIOUS-Gold hits six-year high as trade, growth concerns boost demand

Shutterstock photo





Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped more than 1% to theirhighest in more than six years on Monday, as the escalatingtrade war between the United States and China along with globalgrowth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.1% at $1,456.51 per ounce as of0725 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 2013 at $1,459.47earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.8% to $1,468.50 an ounce.

"Gold is certainly benefiting from the global concerns aboutthe outlook for growth, and central banks are likely to maintaintheir accommodative stance, so safe-havens like gold are indemand," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

"Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are an importantfactor, the potential for escalation is very high ... we mightnot get what markets are fearing, but it is all adding to thereal concerns about the outlook for growth assets."

On Friday, China said it will fight back against U.S.President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The tariffs may force the Federal Reserve to cut interestrates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect the U.S.economy from trade-policy risks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

Meanwhile, recent economic readings from the U.S. cementedexpectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again inSeptember after it delivered its first rate reduction in morethan a decade last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

Helping the bullion's appeal, the dollar index .DXY touched a one-week low, making gold cheaper for investorsholding other currencies. USD/

Adding to the global economic gloom, China's services sectorexpanded at the slowest pace in five months in July despite asharp upturn of new export orders, a private survey showed onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1YA00Z

"Near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All thisvolatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic datawill be good enough for risk-off environment," said Benjamin Lu,an analyst at Phillip Futures.

Further helping gold's allure, Asian shares slid to6-1/2-month lows on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

On the technical front, spot gold may climb to a range of$1,461-$1,474 per ounce, said Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25115I

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.36% to 830.76 tonnes onFriday from Thursday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to July 30, theU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN011HA3

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 1.9% to $16.51 per ounce andplatinum XPT= climbed 1.4% to $854.33.

Palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,420.60 an ounce.

