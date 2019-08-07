PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 6-year high as trade jitters spark safe-haven rush

Shutterstock photo





By Harshith Aranya

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% on Wednesday totheir highest in more than six years, as the trade war betweenChina and the United States showed no signs of abating, spurringinvestors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% to $1,484.49 per ounce as of0512 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched $1,489.76 perounce, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.9% at $1,496.80 anounce.

"Trade wars are the catalyst for the latest gains.Increasingly fiery rhetoric out of Washington and Beijing isfuelling worries that the conflict will amount to a longer-termheadwind for global growth," Ilya Spivak, senior currencystrategist with DailyFx said.

"Near-term, a daily close above resistance at $1,492.31 perounce would expose the next upside hurdles at $1,513.94 and$1,540.70."

The world's two-largest economies are locked in a bittertrade tussle that rapidly escalated late last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffson Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar,which prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saidthe Trump administration wants to continue trade talks withChina and is still planning to host a Chinese delegation fortalks in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

However, Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a tradedeal to be struck before the November 2020 U.S. presidentialelection, while Morgan Stanley warned that more tit-for-tattariffs could tip the world economy into recession by the middleof next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25262O

A Federal Reserve official said it was appropriate to "waitand see" how the upcoming data was, before deciding whetherrates should be cut again at the central bank's next meeting inSeptember. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Lending support to bullion's rally, the dollar .DXY fell0.1% on Wednesday, holding near a two-week low touched in theprevious session, while yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries weredown close to their lowest in almost three years. USD/US/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.21% to 836.92 tonnes onTuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,497 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a gain to $1,524, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530XG

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.7% to$16.72 per ounce, its highest since June 2018.

Platinum XPT= climbed 0.7% higher to $853.65 and palladium XPD= inched down 0.1% to $1,435.67 an ounce.

