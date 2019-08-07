Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 6-year high as trade jitters spark safe-haven rush

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* Spot gold may test resistance at $1,497/oz - techs

* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.2% on Tuesday

* Silver jumps to more than one-year high

* 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield near 3-year low (Adds chart, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% on Wednesday totheir highest in more than six years, as the trade war betweenChina and the United States showed no signs of abating, spurringinvestors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% to $1,484.49 per ounce as of0512 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched $1,489.76 perounce, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.9% at $1,496.80 anounce.

"Trade wars are the catalyst for the latest gains.Increasingly fiery rhetoric out of Washington and Beijing isfuelling worries that the conflict will amount to a longer-termheadwind for global growth," Ilya Spivak, senior currencystrategist with DailyFx said.

"Near-term, a daily close above resistance at $1,492.31 perounce would expose the next upside hurdles at $1,513.94 and$1,540.70."

The world's two-largest economies are locked in a bittertrade tussle that rapidly escalated late last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffson Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar,which prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saidthe Trump administration wants to continue trade talks withChina and is still planning to host a Chinese delegation fortalks in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

However, Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a tradedeal to be struck before the November 2020 U.S. presidentialelection, while Morgan Stanley warned that more tit-for-tattariffs could tip the world economy into recession by the middleof next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25262O

A Federal Reserve official said it was appropriate to "waitand see" how the upcoming data was, before deciding whetherrates should be cut again at the central bank's next meeting inSeptember. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Lending support to bullion's rally, the dollar .DXY fell0.1% on Wednesday, holding near a two-week low touched in theprevious session, while yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries weredown close to their lowest in almost three years. USD/US/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.21% to 836.92 tonnes onTuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,497 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a gain to $1,524, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530XG

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.7% to$16.72 per ounce, its highest since June 2018.

Platinum XPT= climbed 0.7% higher to $853.65 and palladium XPD= inched down 0.1% to $1,435.67 an ounce.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TECH/C   https://tmsnrt.rs/2MHyEP7
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar