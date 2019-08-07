PRECIOUS-Gold hits fresh multi-year high as trade conflict drags

Shutterstock photo





By Harshith Aranya

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than six-yearhigh on Wednesday, as the trade war between China and the UnitedStates showed no signs of abating, boosting the appeal ofsafe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= jumped 0.9% to $1,486.41 per ounce as of0318 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched $1,489.76 perounce, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 too were up 0.9% at $1,497.90 anounce.

"Trade wars are the catalyst for the latest gains.Increasingly fiery rhetoric out of Washington and Beijing isfuelling worries that the conflict will amount to a longer-termheadwind for global growth," Ilya Spivak, senior currencystrategist with DailyFx said.

China's exports likely declined for a second successivemonth in July, according to a Reuters poll, signalling a hitfrom tariffs in the escalating trade war.

Imports too are expected to post a decline in July,indicating that Beijing's stimulus measures have failed tocurtail falling economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2522QA

Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal to bestruck before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while MorganStanley warned that more tit-for-tat tariffs could tip the worldeconomy into recession by the middle of next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2521Q4MKTS/GLOB

A Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday it wasappropriate to "wait and see" how the upcoming data was, beforedeciding whether rates should be cut again at the central bank'snext meeting in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

Further highlighting concerns that policymakers have aboutthe global economy, New Zealand's central bank cut interestrates more than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530MQ

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose0.21% to 836.92 tonnes on Tuesday from 835.16 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries were down close to theirlowest in almost three years. US/

On the technical side, gold may test a resistance at $1,497per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,524,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530XG

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.7% to$16.73 per ounce, its highest since June 2018.

Platinum XPT= climbed 1% higher to $855.76 and palladium XPD= inched down 0.1% to $1,436.34 an ounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing byUttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

