PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-year peak on U.S. rate cut prospect, Middle East tensions

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to their highest inmore than six years on Friday, supported by fresh tensions inthe Middle East and comments from a top Federal Reserve officialthat cemented expectations of an interest rate cut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has gained 1.8% so far this week, on track for asecond consecutive weekly gain.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 1% to $1,441.90 an ounce.

* New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday thatpolicymakers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-lowinflation when interest rates are near zero and cannot wait foreconomic disaster to unfold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

* The comments from Williams made it a virtual certainty theFed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) atits July 30-31 policy meeting and also fuelled expectations ofan even deeper 50 bp reduction.

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged against abasket of major currencies on Friday after falling to a neartwo-week low in the previous session as Williams' remarksincreased bets the central bank would lower interest rates atmonth-end. USD

* Meanwhile, the United States said on Thursday that a U.S.Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait ofHormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran saidit had no information about losing a drone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J5PN

* U.S. and Chinese officials were scheduled to have a phonecall on trade later on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary StevenMnuchin said in an interview on the sidelines of the G7 meetingin Chantilly, France, potentially opening the door for directtalks to resume. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J085

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.42 percent to814.62 tonnes on Thursday from 803.18 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany Producer Prices MM YY June

