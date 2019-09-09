PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-week low as stimulus hopes, trade optimism boost risk-on mode

Shutterstock photo





Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped to a four-week lowon Tuesday, as investor appetite for riskier assets foundsupport on hopes of global stimulus amid expectations of abreakthrough in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.9% at $1,497.4 anounce.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said hedid not see the threat of a recession as the Trumpadministration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China,adding that he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S.economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

* U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Monday,in line with gains in the European bond market. US/

* U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid in August andworkers grew more pessimistic about their job situation, datafrom the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday, supportingthe case for further interest rate cuts from the Fed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600QH

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would notrequest an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came intoforce demanding that he delay Britain's departure from theEuropean Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26024Y

* Britain's economy picked up more than expected in July,data showed on Monday, dampening fears that it will succumb toits first recession since the financial crisis as the Brexitcrisis escalates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2601SW

* German exports unexpectedly rose in July, data showed onMonday, but business groups said tariff disputes and Brexituncertainty still posed risks to Europe's largest economy as itteeters on the brink of recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2600WX

* Germany is considering setting up independent publicagencies that could take on new debt to invest in the country'sflagging economy, without falling foul of strict nationalspending rules, three people familiar with talks about the plantold Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.82 percent to882.42 tonnes on Monday from 889.75 tonnes on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KZ

