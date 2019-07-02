PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk peak; global trade woes, lower U.S. yields support

Shutterstock photo





July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed over 1% to hit aone-week high on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar asrenewed concerns over global trade encouraged safe-haven demandand drove down U.S. yields.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 1.1% at $1,433.50 per ounce at 0144GMT. Prices earlier touched $1,435.99, the highest since June25.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 2.1% at $1,437.7 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the currencyagainst a basket of six rivals, was down 0.1%. USD/US/N

* White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on TuesdayU.S. trade talks with China are heading in the right directionand it will take time to get the right deal made. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N243133

* The European Union said on Tuesday it was open to talkswith Washington in a dispute over aircraft subsidies whilepreparing retaliation after U.S. added olives, Italian cheeseand Scotch whisky to a list of goods in line for hefty tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2433DE

* Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Tuesdayexpressed skepticism that a U.S. interest rate cut is the rightmove until there are more signs the economy is moving to a trulyweaker path. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430LK

* U.S. interest rate futures extended their earlier gains onTuesday, as traders raised their bets the Federal Reserve wouldlower borrowing costs by 50 basis points at end of Julyfollowing comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430OZ

* Carney said a global trade war and a no-deal Brexit weregrowing risks to Britain's economy which might need more help tocope with a downturn, prompting investors to increase their betson a BoE interest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22 percent to798.44 tonnes on Tuesday from 800.20 tonnes on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GQ

* India's gold imports rose 12.6% in June from a yearearlier to $2.69 billion amid a jump in global prices tosix-year highs, a government source said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24323Q

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0145 China Caixin Services PMI June

* 0800 EU Markit Serv Final PMI June

* 0800 EU Markit Comp Final PMI June

* 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total June

* 1230 US International Trade May

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1345 US Markit Svcs Final PMI June

* 1345 US Markit Comp Final PMI June

* 1400 US Factory Orders MM May

* 1400 US ISM M-Mfg PMI June (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics