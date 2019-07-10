PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk high as comments from Fed's Powell stoke rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





July 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to their highest inover a week on Thursday as the dollar pulled back frommulti-week highs after comments from Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell bolstered expectations for an interest rate cutlater this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 1.1% to $1,427.40 anounce.

* In an appearance before his congressional overseers onWednesday, Powell confirmed that the U.S. economy is still underthreat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and asimmering trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

* Powell said the central bank stands ready to "act asappropriate".

* Adding to a generally dovish tone in his testimony, theminutes from the Fed's previous policy meeting showed manypolicymakers thought more stimulus would be needed soon,reviving speculation of an aggressive rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

* The dollar index .DXY pulled back from a three-week peak and the U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened in the wake ofPowell's comments. USD/US/

* Money market futures price 0#FF: have jumped to price inabout a 30% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basispoints at its next policy review on July 30-31 - a scenario thathad been priced out after Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.

* Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

* Asian stocks rose on Thursday following Powell's comments. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.81 percent to800.54 tonnes on Wednesday from 794.08 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1230 US CPI MM, SA June

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims weekly

* 1400 US Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell

testifies on the Semiannual

Monetary Report to Congress before

