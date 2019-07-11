PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high as dollar drops after Powell's testimony

Shutterstock photo





* Fed chair remarks revive prospect of aggressive rate cut

* Dollar off from multi-week highs

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.8% on Wednesday

By Brijesh Patel

July 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a more than one-weekpeak on Thursday, as the dollar slipped after dovish remarksfrom the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted thecase for an interest rate cut later this month.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,422.43 per ounce as of0548 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 3 at$1,426.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 0.8% to $1,424.

"Last night's move from the Fed is pretty convincing thatthey are going towards more of a risk management overview policywhich is dovish," said Stephen Innes, managing partner atVanguard Markets, adding "also dollar trading lower is a hugesupport for gold"

"Fed not only focused on concerns within the U.S. economy,but also took into consideration the global economy, negativeimpact from trade wars and basically hitting all the rightbuttons for gold bulls."

In his testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to "broad"global weakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amiduncertainty about the fallout from the Trump administration'strade conflict with China and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Adding to a generally dovish tone in his testimony, theminutes from the Fed's previous policy meeting showed manypolicymakers thought more stimulus would be needed soon,reviving speculation of an aggressive rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

"Powell's testimony made sure that there is a rate cut onthe cards this month. He has provided a loser monetary policybase for gold prices gain further," said Howie Lee, an economistat OCBC Bank.

In the wake of Powell's comments, the dollar .DXY sagged,moving further away from a three-week peak, while the U.S.Treasury yield curve steepened. USD/US/

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding nonyielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making goldcheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The Fed chair's cautious stance on the world's largesteconomy helped revive some bets on heftier easing at its nextpolicy meeting on July 30-31 - chance of a 50 bps cut rose to27.6% from 3.3% on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatchtool.

Prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut also spurred investorstowards riskier assets, with the S&P 500 .SPX briefly crossingthe 3,000-point mark for the first time. MKTS/GLOB

"When we see this correlation where gold is going up andequity markets are also going higher this is very bullish signalfor gold. Gold to me is looking at a bigger picture which isglobal risk, growth sentiment, escalations in the Middle East,"Innes from Vanguard Markets said.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose0.8%on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $15.26 per ounce,platinum XPT= gained 0.1% to $825.65.

Palladium XPD= climbed 0.6% to $1,597.91 an ounce, afterhitting its highest since March 22 at $1,599.01. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.Vand Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

