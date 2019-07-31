PRECIOUS-Gold heads for third monthly gain, markets await Fed decision

Shutterstock photo





* Gold has climbed about 1.5% this month

* Fed to announce interest rate decision at 1800 GMT

* U.S. central bank expected to cut rates by 25 bps

By Sethuraman N R

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesdaybut were still heading for a third straight monthly gain, withmarkets awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve'spolicy meeting and a widely expected cut in interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,428.09 an ounce at09:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 weresteady at $1,428.50.

Expectations for an interest rate cut by the Fed and otherleading central banks, which would cut the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding gold, have put the metal on track for a1.5% gain for July.

"The metal looks strong for now. In the recent time it hasbeen supported by falling government bond yields. Gold's nextmoves will be dependent on how dovish the Fed will be today,"said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with Forex.com.

The Fed's decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) inWashington, with Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a pressconference soon after.

Fed funds rate futures 0#FF: are now fully pricing in aninterest rate cut of 25 basis points, which would be its firstsince the financial crisis more than a decade ago, and a furtherreduction of another 25 basis points by September.

Backing a dovish policy tilt by the U.S. central bank'spolicymaking Federal Open Market Committee, U.S. consumerspending and prices rose only moderately in June, pointing toslower economic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

"Should the FOMC surprise either via a 50 bp rate cut or amore dovish tone than expected, the key top-side target forbullion remains at $1,450," industrial and trading servicesgroup MKS PAMP said in a note.

"Aside from the FOMC meeting, there remain a number ofongoing risk events to provide price direction to bullion,namely the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit and a lackof progress between the U.S. and China in trade negotiations."

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China against waiting outhis presidency before finalising a trade deal, saying theoutcome could be no agreement or a harsher one if he winsre-election in November 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

"So far, because of the fact (bond) yields have been fallingand the technical structure has been bullish, traders have beenhappy to pick gold at the dips. But that could change today"after the Fed meeting, Razaqzada said.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= slipped 1% to$16.39 an ounce, and platinum XPT= jumped 1.3% to $877.17 perounce, both on track for a second straight month of gains.

Palladium XPD= rose 1.5% to $1,537 per ounce. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;Editing by Will Dunham and Tom Brown) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6356/1298 ; Reuters Messaging:swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))