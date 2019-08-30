PRECIOUS-Gold heads for fourth monthly gain on slowdown, trade worries

Shutterstock photo





* Silver eyes biggest monthly percentage gain since June2016

* Gold heads towards fourth straight monthly gain (Updates prices)

By Asha Sistla

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.5% to $1,520.40 per ounce at 1:29p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) and has gained 7.4% so far this month.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled down 0.5% at $1,529.40.

The market is awaiting news on the trade front, said SukiCooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"At the moment, gold market is focused on impact in terms ofglobal growth and whether we'll continue to see central banksaround the world easing monetary policy," Cooper added.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintainingeffective communication, a day after both sides discussed thenext round of in-person negotiations in September, China'sforeign ministry said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01Uurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

On Thursday, China's commerce ministry said a Septemberround of meetings was being discussed by the two sides, butadded it was important for Washington to cancel a tariffincrease.

Positive signs on the trade front also lifted world stocksto a one-week high, limiting bullion's upside. MKTS/GLOB

"Gold will have a very high beta to any reduction in tradetensions given that they have driven so much of its rally,"OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

Escalation in the trade war between the world's biggesteconomies and heightened fears over a global downturncontributed to a rise of more than $100 for gold in August.

A recent inversion of the U.S. yield curve, whereshort-dated yields are running above long-dated ones, has alsounsettled investors as it often precedes a recession. US/

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Centralbank are widely expected to cut rates next month to stimulatetheir economies.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $18.21 per ounce, ontrack for its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016,gaining 12% so far in August.

"Silver will be volatile going forward and is more likely tocome under pressure when we see prices rising given that theindustrial picture looks a little bit weak going forward,"Standard Chartered's Cooper said.

Meanwhile, consumers in top Asian hubs sold physical goldholdings this week to cash in on high prices, with many optingfor cheaper silver. GOL/AS

Spot platinum XPT= rose 1.3% to $928.05 per ounce, afterhitting a near 16-month high, while palladium XPD= jumped 4.1%to $1,535.45 per ounce after hitting a one-month peak of$1,504.71 earlier. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by RichardChang) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 5072; Reuters Messaging: ReutersMessaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))