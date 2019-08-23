PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first weekly loss in four; Powell's speech in focus

Shutterstock photo





* Gold down nearly 1.2% this week

* Palladium on track for third weekly gain

* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.3% (Updates prices, adds quotes)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday, heading forits first weekly decline in four, as investors locked in profitsfrom bullion's recent strength as they awaited clarity on U.S.interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve chairman's speech atJackson Hole.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,495.67 an ounce by 0924GMT, on track for a 1.2% weekly decline, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dipped by 0.2% to $1,505.90.

"Markets are looking for further guidance in the near termon rate cuts. That's the reason gold has been consolidating overthe past few days, given no clear direction provided by any dataor news," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a gathering of centralbankers in Jackson Hole later in the day (1400 GMT) could shedmore light on monetary policy after minutes of the Fed's Julymeeting tempered hopes of sharp rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

Underscoring divisions within the Fed, two central bankofficials on Thursday said that the U.S. economy does not needmore stimulus at this point, though another said he was"open-minded". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

However, denting bullion's appeal, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.2% on Friday and was on track for a second consecutiveweekly rise. USD/

"We've been seeing some profit-taking over the past fewdays," Julius Baer's Menke said.

"Given that we still have quite elevated uncertainties infinancial markets related to growth outlook, trade tension, thisis an entry opportunity for investors. That's why the downsidefor prices will be limited."

Despite this week's declines, gold prices have risen nearly6% so far this month. Widely viewed as a safe-haven asset, goldhas gained support from concerns over U.S.-China trade andglobal growth.

In the U.S. bond market, the two-year/10-year yield curvebriefly moved back into inversion territory overnight, a shiftthat also occurred last week and hit financial markets amidworries that it presaged a sharp global downturn.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3%to 854.84 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

"From a technical point of view, we are seeing sometemporary weakness on gold but the main trend remains solid,with a first resistance placed at $1,535," ActivTrades analystCarlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 0.2% to $17.05 an ounce andplatinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $859.77.

Palladium XPD= eased by 0.1% to $1,486.22, but the autocatalyst metal remained on track for a third straight weeklygain, up 2.6% so far this week. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

