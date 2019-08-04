Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, U.S.-China trade tension

By Reuters

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, helpedby a weaker dollar and escalating trade tension between theUnited States and China.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,443.56 per ounce as of0107 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 inched down 0.1% to $1,455.40 anounce.

* On Friday, China said it will fight back against U.S.President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

* The tariffs may also force the Federal Reserve to againcut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from trade-policyrisks, experts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

* Providing a further push for a second rate cut next month,U.S. July jobs data on Friday showed a slowdown in hiring andfewer hours for manufacturing workers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.36% to 830.76tonnes on Friday from 827.82 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Asian shares extended their losses on Monday as a sharpescalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war kept financial markets onedge. MKTS/GLOB

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to July 30, theU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN011HA3

* Physical gold demand last week was mixed in Asian hubs asconsumers cashed in on brief price rallies while globaluncertainties prompted some safe-haven demand. GOL/AS

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0145 China Caixin Services PMI July

* 0800 EU Markit Services, Comp Final PMI July

* 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total July

* 1345 US Markit Services, Comp Final PMI July

