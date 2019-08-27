PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S-China trade uncertainty

Shutterstock photo





* Silver holds near two-year peak

* Markets anticipate 25 basis point cut by Fed (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% to $1,530.28 per ounce, as of0950 GMT, having hit its highest since April 2013 at $1,554.56on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.2% at $1,540.80.

"It's clear that the main focus is on the U.S.-Chinadevelopments. Reports from China on the trade front indicate weare nowhere near any change in the current standoff on trade,"Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.

"And with the growth numbers in Germany pointing to arecession, there's not much of an excuse to sell gold if you areholding any, keeping the market more or less unchanged eventhough we had a toning down of the confrontational tone ontrade," Hansen said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday had predicted a tradedeal was coming with China, but Beijing did not confirm reportsof a phone call between the two sides. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

Washington announced last week an additional 5% duty on $550billion in targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiledretaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products.

"Overall, if trade tensions remain elevated, gold can counton this issue as being flat out supportive," Stephen Innes,managing partner, VM Markets, said in a note.

Helping gold's case, the dollar .DXY eased 0.2% onTuesday, making the metal cheaper for investors holding othercurrencies, USD/

Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan, sensitive toU.S.-China trade disputes, was lower on Tuesday after plungingto a record low of 7.1870 against the dollar the day before.

Adding to uncertainty over the health of the global economy,data showed Germany's economy contracted on weaker exports inthe second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N17N

Markets have priced in a quarter-point cut in interest ratesby the U.S. Federal Reserve next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $17.73 an ounce,holding near the two-year high hit in the previous session.

