PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S.-China trade jitters, rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were ontrack for a weekly gain, as worries over renewed U.S.-Chinatrade tensions and expectations of a rate cut by the FederalReserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,410 an ounce.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Chinawas not living up to promises it made on buying agriculturalproducts from American farmers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0NT

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a ratecut is likely at the Fed's next meeting as businesses slowinvestment due to trade disputes and a global growth slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

* Asian shares pulled back on Friday as Sino-U.S. tradetensions weighed on sentiment ahead of the release of June tradedata from China. MKTS/GLOB

* Later on Friday, China will release trade data for June,with analysts expecting exports to have fallen as weakeningglobal demand and a sharp hike in U.S. tariffs took a heaviertoll on the world's largest trading nation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1QI

* Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY steadied on Fridayafter falling to near one-week low in the previous session,regaining some traction against its peers on stronger U.S.inflation data. USD/

* U.S. core consumer price based inflation in June increasedthe most in nearly 1-1/2 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

* The signs of a pick-up in underlying inflation, along withseparate data on weekly jobless claims showing the labour marketremained solid, curbed financial market expectations of a moreaggressive 50 basis point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D00R

* However, markets are still fully priced for a quarterpercentage point cut as U.S. policymakers seek to support aslowing economy.

*

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0700 China Exports YY June

* 0700 China Imports YY June

* 0700 China Trade Balance USD June

* China M2 Money Supply YY June

