PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S.-China trade jitters; heads for best month in 3 years

* Bullion up nearly 8.4% this month

* Silver heading for biggest monthly gain since December

* Palladium set for best month in 2-1/2 years (Updates prices)

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday amiddoubts a highly anticipated meeting between the United Statesand China would ease trade tensions, driving bullion to its bestmonth in three years.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,414.24 per ounce at 1133GMT. Gold has risen nearly 8.4% so far this month, on track forits biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016.

The metal is also set to post its sixth consecutive weeklyrise, having gained 1.1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.4% to $1,417.40.

White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow said U.S.President Donald Trump had agreed no preconditions for hishigh-stakes meeting with China's President Xi Jinping and ismaintaining his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2CH

"Doubts about the success of the meeting between the twoleaders have been weighing on risky assets; that is positive forgold," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst PeterFertig.

The leaders of the Group of 20 countries meet on Friday andSaturday in Osaka, Japan, with a meeting between Trump and Xischeduled for Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y01A

The trade tensions weighed on equity markets, boosting theappeal of safe-haven bullion. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar index .DXY declined 0.1% after coming close toa one-week high in the previous session, making bullion cheaperfor buyers in other currencies. USD/

"There have been signals from the recent Federal Open MarketCommittee on rate cuts. Real yields on government bonds havebeen falling, which is positive for precious metals along withthe weakening U.S. dollar. The outlook for gold looks positivefrom the fundamental side," Fertig said.

Gold prices have gained more than $80 in the last two weeks,mainly on expectations that there will be at least a quarterpercentage point rate reduction in July by the Fed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W1OP

"The sustained decline in rates is a key factor (for gold),particularly as the Fed shifts to a more dovish stance," UBSanalysts said in a note, raising their three-month gold pricetarget to $1,430 from $1,380.

"Uncertainty around growth and trade risks suggests morestrategic positions are likely to be built."

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 795.80 tonnes onThursday, from Wednesday. However, holdings have still gainedmore than 7% this month. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= inched down 0.2% to $15.22 per ounce, but wason track for its first monthly gain in five.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to $1,537.20 an ounce. However,the auto-catalyst metal has risen more than 16% so far thismonth, its biggest monthly percentage gain since November 2016.

