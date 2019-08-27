PRECIOUS-Gold gains on trade concerns, silver breaches $18/oz mark

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits highest since Sept. 2017

* German economy contracts in Q2, U.S. home price growthcools

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Asha Sistla

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday as investors soughtcover from global uncertainties including the U.S.-China tradedispute, while silver latched on to bullion's rally to breachthe $18 an ounce mark for the first time in nearly two years.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,531.06 per ounce as of 1413GMT.

However, gold prices shed nearly $30 from a high of$1,554.56 it hit on Monday, a level last seen in April 2013,after U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Chinaon the long-drawn tariff war have resumed.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.2% to$1,540.70.

While Trump's comments that China had offered to resumetrade talks assuaged some concerns in the wider financialmarkets, uncertainty prevailed as Beijing declined to confirmthe assertion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235MKTS/GLOB

"We continue to have concerns about the global economy. TheU.S. President's deal with China is pending and that may be therhetoric from the White House as opposed to an actual factpointing to negotiation," said Bart Melek, head of commoditystrategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

"We have a target of $1,586 for gold. There is a very goodprobability we will get there, not far in the distant future."

The trade war between the world's two largest economies hasroiled markets since it began more than a year ago, triggeringfears of a global economic slowdown. This helps gold, oftenconsidered a safer place to park assets during times of globaluncertainty.

Adding to uncertainty over the health of the global economy,data showed Germany's economy contracted on weaker exports inthe second quarter. Also, U.S. home price growth cooled to itsslowest in seven years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N17Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02L

Further supporting gold, the dollar eased, making the metalcheaper for investors holding other currencies. .DXYUSD/

"Gold is a strategic asset, from a risk-adjusted returnsperspective, so amid heightened economic and geopolitical risk,we see it benefiting from its safe-haven status," analysts atANZ bank said in a research note.

Meanwhile, markets priced in a quarter-point cut in interestrates by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH Lower U.S.interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields,increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= extended gains for a third straightsession, hitting its highest since September 2017.

"When gold does really well and gets quite expensiveinvestors on the margin will move into silver... not a bigsurprise that silver is doing well," TD Securities' Melek said.

Platinum XPT= climbed 0.5% to $859.62 while palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,479.48.