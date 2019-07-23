PRECIOUS-Gold gains on rate-cut hopes, Middle East tensions

Shutterstock photo





July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,recovering from a one-week low touched in the previous session,on expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. FederalReserve and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,420.40 per ounce as of0128 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 17 at $1,413.80 inthe previous session.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,420.80 anounce.

* Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points (bps) by the Fed next week, and have even priced inan 18% chance of a 50 bp cut.

* The European Central Bank is expected to signal easiermonetary policy at its meeting this week, while the Turkishcentral bank is expected to make a 250 bp cut on July 25. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3GDurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K1PW

* A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

* Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY edged up to a five-weekhigh on Wednesday, following gains of nearly 0.5% the previousday, while the euro slipped to a two-month low. USD/

* U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and seniorU.S. officials will travel to Shanghai on Monday forface-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials, Bloombergreported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

* Asian shares nudged higher on Wednesday amid hints ofprogress in the Sino-U.S. trade saga. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25% from Mondayto 823.13 tonnes on Tuesday.

DATA AHEAD

* 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

* 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

