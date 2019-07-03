PRECIOUS-Gold gains on growth worries, monetary easing bets

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Tuesday

* Gold hits $1,435.99/oz, highest since June 25 (Adds quote, details, and updates prices)

By Sethuraman N R

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,425.70 per ounce, as of1016 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since June 25, at$1,435.99.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 1.5% to $1,429.30.

European Union leaders' nomination of IMF chief ChristineLagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of theEuropean Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policyeasing in the bloc.

Traders greeted the decision by kicking German 10-year Bundyields to record lows.

"Yields falling further on eurozone on (the nomination ofLagarde) is positive for gold. With the pledge to continue loosemonetary policy and further easing rates, the opportunity costof holding gold is falling and that's giving support to gold,"said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesdaythe names of two nominees to fill vacant posts on the FederalReserve Board. Trump says he wants lower rates to better competewith China and has accused Jerome Powell, whom he appointed tolead the central bank in early 2018, of doing a "bad job." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431JX

"Trump's nominees, if appointed and approved, will supporthis view (for rate cuts.) If you have a Fed that is no longerindependent and strong to resist the siren calls of thepresident, what better arguments will you get for buying gold,"Fertig said.

The dollar also struggled for traction, while U.S. bondyields fell to their lowest levels since late 2016, all boostinggold's appeal. USD/MKTS/GLOB

U.S. Treasury yields were also pressured by a drop inBritish bond yields after Bank of England Governor Mark Carneyflagged uncertainties over Brexit and trade conflicts thatprompted speculation the central bank may lower interest rates.

Gold hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 an ounce,driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks and anescalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

"Downbeat economic data and race to the bottom in bondyields are prompting safe haven inflows into gold," said SocieteGenerale analyst Robin Bhar.

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings dipped 0.2% to 798.44tonnes on Tuesday. But, holdings have gained more than 5% overthe past one month, indicating investor interest inbullion. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $15.28 per ounce.

