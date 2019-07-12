PRECIOUS-Gold gains on fresh trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up nearly 0.5% so far this week

* Palladium off from 16-week highs

* Spot gold biased to break support at $1,404/oz- technicals (Updates prices)

July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were ontrack to post a weekly gain, consolidating above $1,400 asrenewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions amid global growth jitters andprospects of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reservestoked safe-haven demand.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,406.44 per ounce as of0544 GMT. Gold has risen nearly 0.5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.2% to $1,408.90 an ounce.

"We have a slightly weaker U.S. dollar, tensions in theMiddle East and once again, prolonged trade dispute between theU.S. and China, which are all supportive," said MichaelMcCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a ratecut is likely at the Fed's next meeting as businesses slowinvestment due to trade disputes and a global growth slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said China was notliving up to promises it made on buying agricultural productsfrom American farmers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0NT

The trade spat has spilled over to global markets andexacerbated economic jitters, with weak economic data fromSingapore becoming the latest indicator of this trend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C0Y1

Investors will now scan trade and lending data from China onFriday for confirmation on the fallout of the dispute, with theworld's second-largest economy expected to have slowed to itsweakest pace in at least 27 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2B6

Adding to global uncertainties, Iran's alleged attempt toblock a British-owned tanker heightened tensions in the MiddleEast in the wake of attacks on tankers and the downing of U.S.drone by Iran in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C4PP

Gold is considered a safe investment during political andfinancial uncertainty.

Also, a slightly weaker dollar .DXY was helping gold'scase, making the metal cheaper for investors holding othercurrencies. USD/

However, the dollar did regain some ground, after data onThursday indicated a pick-up in underlying inflation in theU.S., along with a solid weekly jobs report, which reducedexpectations of a more aggressive 50 basis point cut at theFed's July 30-31 meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D00Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

"Stronger inflation data has had an impact on expectationsof a rate cut, but it hasn't changed the direction," saidMcCarthy.

Lower interest rates would support gold because they reducethe opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical side, spot gold is biased to break asupport at $1,404 per ounce and retrace to the next support at$1,387, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D0T2

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.1% to$15.13 per ounce, while platinum XPT= lost 0.1% to $819.50.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $1,552.50 an ounce, edgingaway from a 16-week peak touched in the previous session.