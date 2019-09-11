PRECIOUS-Gold gains, focus shifts to central bank policy meetings

Shutterstock photo





Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, supported bylingering concerns over the global economy and U.S.-China tradetensions, but still held close to a four-week low touched lastsession amid a broader uptick in risk-sentiment ahead of majorcentral bank meetings.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,492.31 per ounce as of1013 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since Aug. 13 at $1,483.90in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,500.80 an ounce.

"Prices are up very marginally, gold is still underpressure; we are at a month low around the $1,490 level becauseof improvement in risk appetite," Capital Economics analyst RossStrachan said.

"The fact that we are at the bottom end of the range overthe past month or so is attracting some interest but we are alsoseeing partial recovery in bond yields in recent days which is abearish factor for gold in the short term," Ross added.

Bond yields climbed and world stocks rose for a sixthstraight day, ahead of monetary policy decisions by the EuropeanCentral Bank on Thursday, when the bank is widely expected tocut interest rates. MKTS/GLOBUS/

The ECB decision is likely to set the tone for upcomingrate-setting decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bankof Japan next week.

"The overall fundamental backdrop is probably still broadlygold-supportive considering the main sources of risk aversionremain unresolved," said Ilya Spivak, senior currency strategistat DailyFx.

"Both Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war are ongoingconcerns, as is the broader slowdown in global growth. Thatprobably encourages central banks to remain dovish, weighing onyields and boosting gold."

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY was up 0.2% on Wednesdayagainst a basket of major currencies. USD/

On the trade front, a senior White House adviser tamped downexpectations on Tuesday for the next rounds of U.S.-China tradetalks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patientabout resolving the protracted dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

Spot gold is still targetting $1,453, as it has breached asupport at $1,497 per ounce, according to Reuters technicalanalyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2620VZ

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.6% to$18.12 per ounce, having hit a two-week low of $17.75 in theprevious session.

Palladium XPD= eased 0.2% to $1,558.60 an ounce, whileplatinum XPT= rose 0.6% to $936.10.