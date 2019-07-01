PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak economic data hints at global slowdown

Shutterstock photo





July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday buoyed by asafe-haven sentiment emanating from weak global manufacturingdata that hinted at an economic slowdown, a day after the metaldeclined more than 1% on expectations of a U.S.-China tradetruce.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices fell about 1.8% on Monday, its biggest one-daypercentage decline since November 2016. They had touched a morethan one-week low of $1,381.51 per ounce.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,391.70 anounce.

* Factory activity shrank across much of Europe and Asia inJune while growth in manufacturing cooled in the United States,keeping the world's policymakers under pressure to avert arecession amid a U.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

* U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to near a three-yearlow in June, with a measure of new orders received by factoriestumbling, amid growing anxiety over an escalation in tradetensions between the United States and China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0ZO

* Britain's economy has lost momentum and might have shrunkin the second quarter of 2019, according to data that showed thedouble impact of Brexit and the slowdown in the global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2422FO

* Euro zone inflation remains unacceptably low and theEuropean Central Bank will ease policy further if necessary toboost price pressures, policymakers said on Monday, just weeksafter ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted at more stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2422VK

* President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talkswith China were under way and any deal would need to be somewhattilted in favor of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

* Hong Kong police fired tear gas early on Tuesday todisperse hundreds of defiant protesters, some of whom hadstormed and ransacked the city's legislature hours earlier onthe anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2423GA

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.78 percent to800.20 tonnes on Monday from 794.04 tonnes on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

* Barrick Gold CorpABX.TO said on Monday its Nevada jointventure with Newmont GoldcorpNEM.N is expected to produce 1.8million ounces to 1.9 million ounces of gold in the second halfof 2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24237Q

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate July

* 0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM YY June

