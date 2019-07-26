Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. inflation offsets GDP data

By Reuters

* Second-quarter GDP increases at 2.1% rate

* Dollar rises to 2-month high

By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, afterslipping to more than one-week lows in the previous session, assoft U.S. inflation numbers offset better-than-expected U.S.second-quarter economic growth that kept bets alive for animminent interest rate cut.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,418.31 per ounce as of10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT), but still on track for a first weeklydrop in three.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also gained 0.3% to $1,418.60 perounce.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding gold.

The report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed that theeconomy slowed less than expected in the second quarter as grossdomestic product increased at a 2.1% annualised rate. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

The report also showed a pickup in inflation last quarter,though the trend remained benign. A gauge of inflation trackedby the Federal Reserve increased at a 1.8% rate last quarter,just below the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

"The GDP number suggest that Fed may not be as aggressive asthey once were but the reason we haven't collapsed is theinflation number was a little bit worrying," INTL FCStoneanalyst Edward Meir said.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw about84.5% chance for a quarter-point rate cut at the U.S. centralbank's July 30-31 policy meeting, higher than the probabilityseen shortly before the release of the GDP data.

Capping gold's momentum was a stronger dollar .DXY , whichheld near two-month highs against a basket of major currencies. USD/

"The market will now focus its attention on next week's Fedmeeting ... if Fed Chair Powell indicates that a rate cut cycleis imminent, the dollar is likely to depreciate, which should inturn benefit gold," Commerzbank said in a note.

Uncertainties over whether Washington and Beijing will beable to settle their trade differences kept many investors ontheir guard. Negotiators from the two sides will meet inShanghai next week.

Silver XAG= was up 0.1% at 16.42 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was also up 0.1% at $865.72.

Analysts say that the disparity in silver and platinumprices compared to gold has made the two metals attractive fortraders.

Both silver and platinum were on track for a third week ofgains, having risen 1.4% and 2.7%, so far, respectively.

Palladium XPD= dipped 0.3% to $1,525.88 per ounce. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in BengaluruEditing by Susan Thomas) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





