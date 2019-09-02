PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S., China kick off new round of tariffs

Shutterstock photo





Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday, as safe-havendemand surged after the United States and China launched freshtit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods, escalating a prolongedtrade war and adding to fears of a global economic slowdown.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions, as Beijing began imposing new duties onU.S. crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

Spot gold XAU= was 0.4% higher at $1,525.86 per ounce at0336 GMT, having fallen to a one-week low at $1,517.11 in theprevious session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also up 0.4% at $1,535.10 anounce.

"The reality of the trade war with the new tariffs beingimplemented over the weekend has kept a risk-off tone in markets this morning," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both the sides would stillmeet for talks later this month.

"There is still a very high level of scepticism. Traderswant to see talks restart with both parties suggesting somepositive outcomes before any optimism around the progress setsin," Hynes added.

Escalation in the trade war between the world's biggesteconomies and heightened fears over a global downturncontributed to a rise of more than $100 for gold in August.

A private business survey showed on Monday China's factoryactivity unexpectedly expanded in August as production edged up,but orders remained weak and business confidence faltered amid Sino-U.S. trade woes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0XL

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY against a basket of sixmajor currencies was down 0.1%, while global stock prices fell. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Spot gold still targets $1,497 per ounce, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0UV

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23% to 878.31tonnes on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullishstance in COMEX gold and upped net long positions in silvercontracts in the week to Aug. 27, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% higherto $18.36 per ounce.

Spot platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $936.94 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= was up 0.4% at $1,537.46.

Trading could be subdued as U.S. financial markets areclosed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

