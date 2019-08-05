PRECIOUS-Gold gains as trade tensions lift safe haven appetite

Shutterstock photo





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices continued to rise on Tuesdayas the protracted trade war between the United States and Chinaintensified after Washington designated Beijing a currencymanipulator, prompting a flight towards safe-haven assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On Monday, gold surged 2% to its highest level in morethan six years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2513SM

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,480.90 an ounce.

* The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it haddetermined for the first time since 1994 that China wasmanipulating its currency, and that Washington would engage theInternational Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition fromBeijing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

* The U.S. action comes after China allowed its yuan toweaken past the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the firsttime in more than a decade, following Trump's decision to impose10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending amonth-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6

* The move also pushed the dollar down against the yen andthe euro, while U.S. stock futures fell on worries the tradeconflict with China would hurt U.S. economic growth andcorporate profits. USD/

* MSCI's All Country World index .MIWD00000PUS , whichtracks shares in 47 countries, extended last week's slide andhas slumped 2.5% to a two-month low on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

* Gold priced in sterling soared to a record high on Monday,spurred by fear of a disorderly British exit from the EuropeanUnion amidst trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2514RZ

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.53% to 835.16tonnes on Monday from 830.76 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Aug

* 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM June

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics