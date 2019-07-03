PRECIOUS-Gold gains as renewed global trade worries boost safe haven sentiment

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.22% on Tuesday

* Gold hits $1,435.99/oz, a peak since June 25

* Dollar index nudged off 2-week highs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed over 1% on Wednesday,driven by strong safe haven sentiment as hopes of a quick end tothe U.S.-China trade row faded and a new trade front in Europedeepened concerns over tepid economic growth.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,427.64 per ounce at 0438GMT, after earlier touching a one-week high of $1,435.99.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 1.6% to $1,430.80 an ounce.

Extended weakness in global manufacturing data and U.S.trade protectionism looked poised to support bullion's appeal asinvestors avoided riskier assets, said Benjamin Lu, an analystwith Phillip Futures.

Just days after reaching a truce on China trade, the U.S.Trade Representative's office turned to Europe on Monday in thelong-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, adding extraproducts to a list of EU goods that may be hit with tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2433DE

The market also grew wary of the chances of a resolution tothe year-long U.S.-China trade war after U.S. President DonaldTrump's comments that any deal would have to be tilted in favourof the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

The dollar struggled as the fading hopes for any near-termSino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand and drove U.S.bond yields to their lowest levels since late 2016. Asian sharesalso fell amid trade concerns and global growth worries. USD/MKTS/GLOB

"We are seeing very strong sentiment towards gold as themarkets have priced in for three rate cuts in the second half of2019, with one poised to happen at the next FOMC (U.S. FederalOpen Market Committee) meeting," Lu said.

Investors will now focus on the release of U.S. economicdata including non-farm payrolls on Friday, to better assesswhether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2421H0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430OZ

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

"Technically gold remains positive and I recommend to golong on dips," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst atMumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, adding there isa strong resistance around $1,435-$1,440 zone, while$1,410-$1,400 is a very good support for near term.

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 798.44tonnes on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GQ

Silver XAG= was flat at $15.31 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $826.15 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,559.45 per ounce, havingtouched an over three-month peak earlier in the session. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;editing by Richard Pullin) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy