PRECIOUS-Gold gains as global trade worries lift safe-haven appetite

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.22% on Tuesday

* Gold hits $1,435.99/oz, a peak since June 25 (Adds quote, details, and updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,425.64 per ounce, as of0711 GMT. Earlier in the session, the bullion hit $1,435.99, apeak since June 25.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 1.5% to $1,429.30 an ounce.

Extended weakness in global manufacturing data and U.S.trade protectionism looked poised to support the bullion'sappeal as investors avoided riskier assets, said Benjamin Lu,analyst, Phillip Futures.

Just days after reaching a truce on China trade, the U.S.Trade Representative's office turned to Europe on Monday in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, adding extraproducts to a list of EU goods that may be hit with tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2433DE

The market also grew wary of the chances of a quickresolution to the year-long U.S.-China trade war after U.S.President Donald Trump's comments that any deal would have to betilted in favour of Washington. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Asian shares fell amid trade concerns and global growthworries. The dollar also struggled for traction, while U.S. bondyields fell to their lowest levels since late 2016. USD/MKTS/GLOB

U.S. yields were also pressured by a drop in British yieldsafter Bank of England Governor Mark Carney flagged uncertaintiesover Brexit and trade conflicts that prompted speculation thatthe central bank may lower interest rates, on the heels of othermajor central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and theEuropean Central Bank.

Major central banks are advocating lower interest rates andthat provides an underlying strength to gold prices, saidVandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity researchat SMC Comtrade.

"Gold prices are on a path to get some correction ...Investors should buy on dips."

Investors will now focus on the release of U.S. economicdata including non-farm payrolls on Friday, to better assesswhether Fed will cut interest rates later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2421H0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430OZ

"Technically gold remains positive," said Jigar Trivedi, acommodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & StockBrokers, adding there is a strong resistance around$1,435-$1,440 zone, while $1,410-$1,400 is a very good supportfor near term.

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings dipped 0.2% to 798.44tonnes on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GQ

Silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $15.33 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= climbed 0.4% to $830.82 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= was also up 0.4% at $1,563.66 per ounce, havingtouched an over three-month peak of $1,568 earlier in thesession. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics