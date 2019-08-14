PRECIOUS-Gold gains as global recession fears lift safe haven appeal

Shutterstock photo





* Silver gains over 1%, nears previous session's highs

* China July industrial output growth weakest in 17 years

* German economy contracts in the second quarter

By Sumita Layek

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Wednesday as an inversionin the U.S. Treasury yield curve and poor economic data from theeuro zone stoked fears of a recession and drove investors to thesafe-haven bullion.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.7% to $1,512.01 per ounce, as of10:31 am EDT (1431 GMT), having dipped as much as 2% on Tuesday.U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.6% at $1,522.90.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first timesince 2007, a sign that the world's biggest economy could beheading for a recession. US/

"With major economies in the euro zone reporting negativegrowth, it's possible we will see a recession. So, for gold inparticular, it increases expectations of what the U.S. FederalReserve will do in terms of easing" interest rates, said JeffKlearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

"Nothing in the immediate future is working against gold;there may be bouts where gold retraces, but the trend isupwards."

The euro zone's GDP barely grew in the second quarter of2019 as economies across the bloc lost steam and the largest,Germany, contracted due to a global slowdown driven by tradeconflicts and uncertainty over Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2SQurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

This came after data showed growth in China's industrialoutput in July rose at the slowest pace in more than 17 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02P

Global stocks fell on the renewed recession risks, undoinggains from the previous session driven by Washington's decisionto delay tariffs on some Chinese goods that had been slated tobegin next month. MKTS/GLOB

"Geopolitics also remains close to the front burner of themarketplace, which is also supporting gold and silver," JimWyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals, wrote in a note,adding "the civil unrest in Hong Kong remains in focus amongtraders and investors worldwide." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2595MG

In a volatile session on Tuesday, gold initially jumped toan over six-year high of $1,534.31 due to the unrest in HongKong and a slump in Argentina's peso, before reversing course tofall 2% on the signs of a thaw on the U.S.-China trade front. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's annualconclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for clues on thefuture trajectory of interest rates. Traders see a 68.8% chanceof a 25-basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central bank nextmonth. FEDWATCH

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 1.2% to $17.17 per ounce,after hitting its highest since January 2018 in the previoussession. Platinum XPT= slipped 0.7% to $846.38 an ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 1.7% to $1,430.83.