PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Fed rate cut bets hold, growth concerns linger

* Fed's Powell could provide cues on near-term policy thisweek

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Friday (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,404.48 per ounce at 1100GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.5% to $1,407.5 an ounce.

"The Fed is likely to cut interest rates as early as thismonth and in that environment, gold as a non-yielding assetought to do better and would be more attractive to investors ina world of lower interest rates," said Mitsubishi analystJonathan Butler.

The forecast-beating job gains ended the chances for a steepFed rate cut at its July 30-31 meeting, although modest wagegains and other data showing the world's largest economy waslosing steam, meant the central bank was still expected to cutrates by a quarter point. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Monday's gains, helped in part by subdued global stocks,helped gold recover slightly from a more than 1% decline onFriday following the U.S. jobs data. USD/MKTS/GLOB

"The resilience of bullion, which was able to quicklyrecover above $1,400 despite better than expected U.S. data, isconfirming the huge interest of investors for gold in thisscenario," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst withActivTrades, wrote in a note.

"The psychological threshold of $1,400 is now working as asupport, while $1,440 is the new key resistance level."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to provide furthercues on the near-term outlook for monetary policy this week athis semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460JW

A rate cut by the Fed could also prompt China's central bankto cut its benchmark policy rate for the first time in fouryears to support a slowing economy, analysts say, joining othermajor economies in easing monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N245270

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

"We've got a period of heightened concern around globalgrowth at the moment, which makes gold seem an attractive optionas diversifier," said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 796.97tonnes on Friday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.6% to$15.06 per ounce, while palladium XPD= was steady at $1,566.40and platinum XPT= rose 1% to $812.74 per ounce. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by DavidEvans) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

