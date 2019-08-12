Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold gains as equities slip on trade woes, growth concerns



(Corrects 10th paragraph to say Federal Reserve annualsymposium at Jackson Hole will be held next week and not laterthis week)

* U.S. stocks opens lower

* Gold prices are up about 17% this year

By Sumita Layek

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday and stayedabove the key $1,500 per ounce psychological level, as stockmarkets slipped on concerns about global economic growth and theU.S.-China trade dispute, triggering safe haven bids.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,504.23 per ounce at 10:19a.m. EDT (1419 GMT), holding close to last week's more than six-year high of $1,510. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.6%at $1,517 an ounce.

"We have a little weakness in the equity markets globallythis morning so certainly we have continued safe haven bids forgold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at HighRidge Futures.

"With continued disruptions in Hong Kong during the weekend,trade tensions and global central bank easing, it's not hard tounderstand why gold prices remain supported," Meger added. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0

U.S. stocks were dragged down by financial stocks, asinvestors shunned risky bets on fears that a drawn-out trade warbetween the United States and China could force the globaleconomy into recession. MKTS/GLOB.N

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not readyto make a deal with China and called the planned September roundof trade talks into question. Trump had earlier pledged to taxthe remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, effectiveon Sept. 1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550ISurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

Gold prices rose as much as 4% last week and are up about17% this year.

"Anything is possible (with gold prices), if the tradenegotiations deteriorate further prices can go even higher,"said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus MetalManagement in New York.

Analysts said negative debt yields around the globe werefurther supporting bullion. Non-interest-bearing gold tends tobenefit when yields on other assets are low.

Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve annualsymposium at Jackson Hole scheduled next week, with investorsseeking greater clarity on the future path of interest rates.Traders see a 74% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by theU.S. central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised theirbullish stance in COMEX gold in the week to Aug. 6, the U.S.Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. CFTC/

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was flat at $16.94 per ounce.Platinum XPT= was down 0.4% at $855.68 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $1,426.16 an ounce. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by WillDunham) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832,Outside U.S. +91 8067491638; Reuters Messaging:Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))