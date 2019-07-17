PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar eases on weak U.S. housing data

Shutterstock photo





* Silver touches four-month high of $15.86/oz

* Platinum holds steady near two-month high

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday as the dollareased slightly in the wake of weaker-than-expected U.S. housingdata, while investors awaited the release of the FederalReserve's Beige Book for direction on interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,413.66 per ounce as of10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3%to $1,415.20.

The Fed's Beige Book, a summary of economic conditionsacross the United States, is due at 2 p.m eastern U.S. time(1800 GMT).

"Gold bounced off its lows pretty good, but it's waiting tosee how the dollar will trade as well as the Fed's Beige Book,"said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar .DXY retreated slightly from a one-week hightouched in the previous session, after a federal report showedU.S. housing starts fell in June for a second straight month. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSHIEF7B

Investors are waiting for the July 30-31 FOMC (Federal OpenMarket Committee) meeting and have "priced in a 25 basis point cut. If the Fed does anything more, gold will trade higher,"RJO's Haberkorn said.

Tuesday's stronger-than-expected June U.S. retail sales datadampened expectations the Fed would cut interest rates by 50basis points (bps) rather than 25 bps at its month-end policyreview.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday aninterest rate cut of a half a percentage point at the Fed's policy meeting could mean the Fed's inflation goal is reachedsooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1JH

Higher rates tend to boost the dollar and increase theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold has also been supported by concerns over global growth,exacerbated by data on Monday pointing to a slowdown in theChinese economy, analysts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

"Gold remains locked within the $1,400-$1,420 range, whilemore broadly, we look for a move outside of $1,380-$1,440 formedium-term direction," MKS PAMP said in a note.

Meanwhile, silver XAG= rose 1.6% to $15.80 per ounce,extending gains for a fourth straight session. It touched a morethan four-month high of $15.86 earlier in the session.

"Silver Exchange Traded Funds have continued to registersubstantial inflows in recent days - inflows since the start ofthe month have exceeded 600 tons," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"It appears that the pronounced ETF inflows are graduallyhaving an impact after all."

Among other precious metals, platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to$843.57 per ounce, trading close to a two-month peak scaled onTuesday, while palladium XPD= gained 1% to $1,539.96. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing bySteve Orlofsky) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))