PRECIOUS-Gold gains ahead of U.S.-China trade talks, set for best month since 2016

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday onuncertainty that a crucial round of U.S.-China trade talks overthe weekend would resolve the bilateral dispute.

The precious metal was on track to mark its best month inthree years, up 8.2% in June alone, on the back of expectationsthe U.S. Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Prices wereup 9.4% in the quarter, its biggest percentage gain since thefirst quarter of 2016.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% in the session to $1,411.83 perounce as of 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT). Prices surpassed the keypsychological $1,400 level earlier this week to reach $1,438.63for the first time in six years.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery rose 0.2% to$1,414.80 per ounce.

"There is some nervousness and uncertainty floating aroundthe trade war. ... We have seen a flock to safe haven as tradetensions continue," said David Meger, director of metals tradingat High Ridge Futures.

Any easing of trade tensions could take away some safe havendemand for the precious metal, Meger added.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinpingwill meet during a Group of 20 summit this weekend in Osaka,Japan, for talks that could help resolve a year-long trade warbetween the two nations.

Washington has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chineseimports and is threatening to extend those to another $300billion of goods. China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S.imports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. currency was down 0.2% .DXY and wasset to turn in its weakest monthly performance since the startof 2018. Bets on interest rate cuts by the Fed have pushed thedollar index down 1.7% this month. USD/

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities suchas gold more attractive for buyers with other currencies.

"We are still seeing huge investor interest in the preciousmetal. Markets are pricing in growing expectation for twointerest rate cuts to the Fed's base rate in the next fewmonths," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst withActivTrades.

"We can now see a first support area at the psychologicalthreshold of $1,400, while the first resistances are placed at$1,424 and $1,440, the recent peaks.

Silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $15.29 per ounce. It has gained5% in June alone, its biggest monthly gain so far in the year.

Platinum XPT= gained 2.2% to $829.13, its highest sinceJune 5. Spot palladium XPD= was down 0.4% to $1,545.00 perounce.