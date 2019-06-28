PRECIOUS-Gold gains ahead of U.S.-China trade talks; Platinum jumps 3%

Shutterstock photo





* Bullion up nearly 8% this month

* Silver heading for biggest monthly gain since December

* Platinum at six-week high of $839.76/oz (Adds comment, updates prices)

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday asinvestors waited to see if a crucial round of U.S.-China tradetalks over the weekend would resolve the bilateral dispute,while platinum surged more than 3%.

However, bullion was on track to mark its best month inthree years, up 8% in June alone, on the back of expectationsthe U.S. Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Prices wereup 9.1% in the quarter, its biggest percentage gain since thefirst quarter of 2016.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,409.33 per ounceas of 1:35 p.m. EDT(1735 GMT). Prices surpassed the keypsychological $1,400 level earlier this week to reach $1,438.63for the first time in six years.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.1% higher to $1,413.70per ounce.

"There is some nervousness and uncertainty floating aroundthe trade war. ... We have seen a flock to safe haven as tradetensions continue," said David Meger, director of metals tradingat High Ridge Futures.

Any easing of trade tensions could take away some safe havendemand for the precious metal, Meger added.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinpingwill meet during a Group of 20 summit this weekend in Osaka,Japan, for talks that could help resolve a year-long trade warbetween the two nations.

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY was little changed, set for itsweakest month since the start of 2018. Bets on interest ratecuts by the Fed have pushed the dollar index down 1.7% thismonth. USD/

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated gold moreattractive for buyers with other currencies.

"We are still seeing huge investor interest in the preciousmetal. Markets are pricing in growing expectation for twointerest rate cuts to the Fed's base rate in the next fewmonths," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst withActivTrades.

"We can now see a first support area at the psychologicalthreshold of $1,400, while the first resistances are placed at$1,424 and $1,440, the recent peaks.

Silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $15.30 per ounce. It has gained5% in June alone, its biggest monthly gain so far in the year.Palladium XPD= was down 0.5% to $1,543.01.

Platinum XPT= gained more than 3% to $839.76, its highestsince May 16.

"The surge in gold prices has caused traders to reassess thewhole precious metals space," said Rob Lutts, chief investmentofficer at Cabot Wealth Management, adding that growing demandfor electric vehicle parts was also lifting platinum prices.

Traders would be watching out for Tesla Inc'sTSLA.O production figures expected next week, which could indicatedemand for electric vehicles, and hence industrial demand forplatinum and palladium, analysts said. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editingby Richard Chang) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com;+1-651-848-5832, +91-80-6749-0997; Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

